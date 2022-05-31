Florian Lucy Johns Fisher, 103, resident of Morningside Drive, widow of Joseph T. Fisher, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born August 7, 1918, in Ralston, OK, she was a daughter of the late Fred B. and Edith Mae Summy Johns. Mrs. Fisher was a graduate of Greenwood High School and served in the US Army Air corps during World War II. She retired from Self Regional Healthcare and was an avid gardener.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Victoria Kaylor of Jeanette, PA; a daughter-in-law, Janet H. Fisher of Greenwood; a sister, Lois Ann Bingham of Holly Hill, FL; four grandchildren, Lynnette (David) Salter of Greenwood, Matthew Fisher, Jr. of Greenwood, Christopher Fisher of Fairfax, VT, and Gordon Kaylor of Youngwood, PA; and two great-grandchildren, Dawson (Savannah) Salter of Midway, GA and Bella Salter of Greenwood.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Sarah Joanne Fisher; a son, Matthew Lynn Fisher; a sister, Vivian Jones; and a brother, Fred James Johns.

No services are planned at this time. A memorial mass will be conducted later at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.

