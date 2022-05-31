Florian Lucy Johns Fisher, 103, resident of Morningside Drive, widow of Joseph T. Fisher, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born August 7, 1918, in Ralston, OK, she was a daughter of the late Fred B. and Edith Mae Summy Johns. Mrs. Fisher was a graduate of Greenwood High School and served in the US Army Air corps during World War II. She retired from Self Regional Healthcare and was an avid gardener.
She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Surviving are a daughter, Victoria Kaylor of Jeanette, PA; a daughter-in-law, Janet H. Fisher of Greenwood; a sister, Lois Ann Bingham of Holly Hill, FL; four grandchildren, Lynnette (David) Salter of Greenwood, Matthew Fisher, Jr. of Greenwood, Christopher Fisher of Fairfax, VT, and Gordon Kaylor of Youngwood, PA; and two great-grandchildren, Dawson (Savannah) Salter of Midway, GA and Bella Salter of Greenwood.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Sarah Joanne Fisher; a son, Matthew Lynn Fisher; a sister, Vivian Jones; and a brother, Fred James Johns.
No services are planned at this time. A memorial mass will be conducted later at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.