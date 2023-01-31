Florence Virginia Haynes, of Greenwood, South Carolina, passed away on January 28, 2023, at the Greenwood Hospice House. Flo was born on August 29, 1949, in Bells, Tennessee, to Algie Jefferson Castellaw Sr. and Florence Marguerite Harrell Castellaw. She retired in 2016, after 22 years at the Burton Center.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Haynes; two daughters, Leslie Reedy (Paul), of Orlando, Florida, and Rachel Case (Steve), of Greenwood, South Carolina; two step children, Heather Hoem (Brendan), of Portland, Oregon, and Travis Haynes, of Niceville, Florida; two brothers, John Ed Castellaw (Kathie) and Dee Castellaw (Flo Ann), both of Alamo, Tennessee, and a sister, Edie Ward (Jimmy) of McKenzie, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Sydney Case, Taylor Case, Michael Reedy, and Katelyn Reedy; three step grandchildren Michael Vito (Kelsie), Caden Haynes, Cameron Hoem; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Joe D. Castellaw, Algie Castellaw, Jr., and half-sister, JoAnn Diggs.
A Memorial Service for Florence Virginia Haynes will be held Saturday, February 4, at 11:00 AM at Rock Presbyterian Church in Greenwood, South Carolina, officiated by Dr. Chris Leonard. She will be laid to rest at a later date at the Castellaw Cemetery in Bells, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock Presbyterian Church, 122 Rock Church Road, Greenwood, South Carolina 29649, or Johnson Grove Baptist Church, 6551 Johnsons Grove Rd, Alamo, Tennessee 38001.