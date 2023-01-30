Florence Virginia Haynes, of Greenwood, South Carolina, passed away on January 28, 2023, at the Greenwood Hospice House. Flo was born on August 29, 1949, in Bells, Tennessee, to Algie Jefferson Castellaw Sr. and Florence Marguerite Harrell Castellaw. She retired in 2016, after 22 years at the Burton Center.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Haynes; two daughters, Leslie Reedy (Paul), of Orlando, Florida, and Rachel Case (Steve), of Greenwood, South Carolina; two step-children, Heather Hoem (Brendan), of Portland, Oregon, and Travis Haynes, of Niceville, Florida; two brothers, John Ed Castellaw (Kathie) and Dee Castellaw (Flo Ann), both of Alamo, Tennessee, and a sister, Edie Ward (Jimmy) of McKenzie, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Sydney Case, Taylor Case, Michael Reedy, and Katelyn Reedy; three step grandchildren Michael Vito (Kelsie), Caden Haynes, Cameron Hoem; and several nieces and nephews.

