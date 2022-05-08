Florence Lunette Denton Nelson, 91, of Greenwood, SC, died peacefully on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
She is survived by two great-grandchildren, Nelson Spate and Rhett Nelson, four grandchildren, Aaron Denton (Kaitlyn) Nelson, Ashley Leah Pelegrin, Neely Marie Nelson (Joseph) Spate, David Kennedy Nelson, her children, R. Thomas Nelson III of Greenwood, SC, Mary Elizabeth (David) Pelegrin of Osprey, FL, and David Denton (Cindy) Nelson of Babson Park, FL, and niece Louise H. (Bill) Watkins of Greenwood.
Especially grateful for their love as extended family are Marion Smith of Greenwood, SC, and Jacob Hubbard of St. Petersburg, FL. Florence, a native of Orlando, FL, and daughter of the late Thomas Arthur "Sam" and Repta Joe Nichols Denton, lived in Frostproof, FL, until her marriage to the late R. Thomas Nelson Jr. in 1954 at which time she moved to Lake Wales, FL. She attended Frostproof High School, Stephens College in Columbia, MO, and graduated from Florida State University with a B.S. in Elementary Education. She was a member of Chi Omega Sorority.
After two years teaching second grade at Polk Avenue School in Lake Wales, FL, she retired to become a full-time homemaker. Florence was active in the Women's Club, P.E.O. Sisterhood, and was a Pink Lady at Lake Wales Hospital.
A member of First Presbyterian Church Associate Reformed Synod for 46 years, she was active in the Women of the Church, Sunday School teacher, Circle Leader and Bible Study leader and Presbyterial Spiritual Life Chairman upon the organization of Florida Presbytery and Florida Presbyterial. In February 2000, Florence moved to Greenwood and to Wesley Commons. She was a member of Greenwood First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church and the P.E.O. Sisterhood.
A memorial service will be held at Greenwood First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church on Sunday, May 22, at 3 p.m. Interment will be in Lake Wales Cemetery, Lake Wales, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 16 North Third St., Lake Wales, FL 33853 or to Greenwood First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 49054, Greenwood, SC 29648 or to World Witness, 918 South Pleasantburg Drive, Suite 218, Greenville, SC, 29607.
The family wishes to acknowledge with gratitude the kind and compassionate care provided by both Caregivers of the Upstate and Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont. For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Nelson family.