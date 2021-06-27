Florence Joann Mewbourn Harrison, 89, wife of Robert G. Harrison, resident of Dogwood Dr., passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Magnolia Manor.
Born June 23, 1932, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Thomas C. and Irma R. Mewbourn. She attended Greenwood High School and retired from Park Seed Company.
Mrs. Harrison was a member of West Side Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughter, Carol H. Henderson and husband Grey of Ninety Six and her son, Robert Craig Harrison of Hickory Grove; two brothers, Jerry Mewbourn of West Columbia and Allen Mewbourn of Texas; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 AM on Wednesday ay First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Bryant Sims officiating.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.