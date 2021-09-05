Flora Swearinger
EDGEFIELD — Flora Swearinger, 76, widow of Robert Swearinger Sr, of Edgefield, SC passed on September 2, 2021. She retired form Greenwood Mills and was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Plum Branch, SC. She is survived by her children, Robert (Orma) Swearinger Jr, Gloria (Rev. Bobby) Williams and Nitara Martin all of Greenwood, SC, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be from 1:00pm-7:00pm on Monday September 6, 2021 at the funeral home. The Funeral service will be at 1:00pm on Tuesday September 7, 2021 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home, McCormick, SC