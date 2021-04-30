Fernando Adrian Peña, beloved son of Hildebrando and Patricia Peña and brother of Sebastian Peña, passed away on April 23, 2021 at the age of 31. He is also survived by aunt and uncle Leonor and Dario Alvarez of Greenwood, SC, cousins Sergio Alvarez and Maria Camila Alvarez of Greenwood, SC, the families Peña Gómez, Alvarez Sanchez and Alvarez Mazo in Colombia, South America, and special friends the Gonzalez Groll family of Greenwood, SC. He will be missed by his faithful companion, his dog "Bucky".
He graduated from Winthrop University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and was an accomplished artist and musician who played the electric guitar, bass guitar, banjo, and drums.
A memorial mass will be held at 3 p.m., May 5th, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes, Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faith Home, PO Box 39, Greenwood, SC 29648, or Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 915 Mathis Rd., Greenwood, SC 29649.