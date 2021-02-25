Faye Ware
HONEA PATH — Faye Kirby Ware, age 77, widow of Charles Thomas “Buddy” Ware, moved from her temporary home to her permanent home in Heaven on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Gayle Summey-Beaudrot officiating. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends from noon-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 101 S. Main St., Honea Path, SC 29654. Messages of condolence may be made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com