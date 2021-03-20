Gladys Faye Corley Tullis, 63, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Greenwood, Faye was a daughter of the late Katherine Wilson Bartless and Scotty Bartless. She attended Piedmont Technical College and was formerly employed by Self Memorial Hospital and Winn-Dixie, where she was a cashier for almost 20 years.
Faye is survived by her children, Joe Tullis and Anna Tullis, both of Hodges; a brother, Phillip Corley (Gale) of Johnston; nine grandchildren, Haley Ruley (Wil), Chaz Cockrell, Joe Tullis (Taylor), Alexis Tullis (Mason), Braxton Cockrell (Lexi), Aldin Cockrell, Ashleigh Tullis, Jonathan Tullis and Jud Tullis; and five great-grandchildren, Jasper Ruley, Lee Tullis, Racer Mack, Kayden Cockrell and Amelia Tullis.
She was preceded in death by both parents, her sisters, Kathrine Ann Wright and Sue Corley Campbell and a brother, Clint Corley.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jeff Taylor officiating.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday at Harley Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorials may be made to Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, P.O. Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648 to be applied to Faye's funeral expenses.
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Mrs. Tullis' life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.