Faye Terry
Faye Shehane Terry, 92, of Greenwood, widow of Sidney Arlen Terry, died Saturday, January 2, 2021 at NHC of Clinton.
Born in Valley, Alabama, she was a daughter of the late Jason Albert and Willer Mae Smith Shehane. Faye retired from Park Seed and was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her siblings: Betty Jean Williams, Raye Horton and Harold Shehane.
Surviving are her children: Paula Lothridge (Donnie) of TX, Martha Jo Terry of Hickory, NC, Gloria Knight (Ray) of Greenwood, John Sidney Terry (Janice) of Greenwood and Jason Arlen Terry (Adele) of Monks Corner; ten grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Main Street United Church, 211 North Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.