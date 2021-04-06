Faye Rushton
Faye Wilson Rushton, 77, widow of James Ralph “Buddy” Rushton, Jr., died Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at her home.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of William “Billy” Coursey and the late Hazel Keenan Coursey. She was retired from Suntrust Bank, Conyers, GA, and was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star. Faye was a faithful, lifelong member of First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, where she was a member of Estelle McDaniel Sunday School Class, the Senior Group, Women on Mission and could always be counted on to participate in the Food Ministry for all church gatherings, especially by baking and providing her signature pound cake.
Faye was a devoted wife and mother, loving grandmother, sister and daughter. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Baker (Larry) of the home; her son, Steve Elliott Rushton (Joette); her father, Billy Coursey; her brother, Robert “Bo” Wilson (Lynn) and her nephews, Lee Wilson (Susan) and Michael Wheless, all of Greenwood; grandchildren, Hazel Rushton, Trisha Urban, Twyla Urban Phillips (Jay), Tessa Urban (Garrett Kendall) and Krystal Baker (Scott McCoy); seven great-grandchildren, whom God sent to bless her with love and joy; her lifelong friend who was a like a sister, Yvonne Green of Georgia; sister-in-law, Patsy Capell and numerous cousins.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Saturday, April 10 from 11 a.m.-noon. A memorial service will follow at noon, with the Rev. Bryant Sims officiating. The service can be viewed as a live-stream by visiting Faye’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.
A private graveside service for the family will follow at First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to all of the angels who provided loving care to Faye, including Linda Maxie, who cared for her for the duration of her illness, her special friend, Darlene Lovette and her hospice nurse, Lauren Vickery, along with many other special and loving caregivers.
Memorials may be made to First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, PO Box 1266, Greenwood, SC 29648; the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 (Parkinson.org) or to Agape Care Hospice, 326 Montague Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.