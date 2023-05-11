Alice Faye Brown Hollingsworth, 69, of 701 Holloway Avenue, wife of Sammy Hollingsworth, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at her home.

Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late William C. Brown and Mattie Mae Cook Brown. She was employed with Greenwood Mills for forty years and was a member of Augusta Highway Baptist Church. She was an avid Gamecocks fan and enjoyed watching her family race.