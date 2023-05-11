Alice Faye Brown Hollingsworth, 69, of 701 Holloway Avenue, wife of Sammy Hollingsworth, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at her home.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late William C. Brown and Mattie Mae Cook Brown. She was employed with Greenwood Mills for forty years and was a member of Augusta Highway Baptist Church. She was an avid Gamecocks fan and enjoyed watching her family race.
She is survived by her husband of fifty years, Sammy of the home; two children, Sammy Hollingsworth Jr. (Angela) of Greenwood and April Hollingsworth of the home; sister, Helen Adams (Dennis); two grandchildren, Bradley Hollingsworth (Bri) and Samantha Hollingsworth (Noah); and great-grandson, Maverick Hollingsworth, all of Greenwood.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Ed Brown.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Kenny Griffin, Rev. Randy Ouzts, and Mr. Rudy Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Hollingsworth, April Hollingsworth, Renaye Owens, Tommy Roland, Jimmy Brashier, and Andy Cribb.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
The family will be at the home of her son, Sammy, Jr., 607 Stonewood Drive, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Memorials may be made to Augusta Highway Baptist Church, 3720 US 25, Greenwood, SC 29646.