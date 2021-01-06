Faye Holder
Faye Parks Holder, 82, of 120 Timmerman Road, widow of Gerald Wayne Holder, passed away Tuesday, January 6, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in McCormick, she was a daughter of the late James “Jack” Allen Parks and Margaret Robertson Parks. She retired from Solutia and was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are her children, Barbara Jan Moon (Randy), Billy Joe Danner, both of Greenwood, and Richard Wayne Danner of Ninety Six; sister, Liz Anderson of Cincinnati, OH; brothers, B. Wallace Parks of Iva, Thomas I. Parks, Claude W. Parks, both of Greenwood, and Wayne A. Parks of Charleston; four grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Sue Milder and a brother, James N. Parks.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating.
The service will be recorded and uploaded to Mrs. Faye’s life tribute page by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.
Due to COVID-19, CDC guidelines will be followed, including social distancing and face masks required.
The family will receive friends following the service.
The family is at the home.