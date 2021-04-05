Alice Faye Davis, wife of Jerry Davis for fifty six years, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021.
She was the daughter of the late Claude and Mary Conyers. She is survived by her husband of the home; a daughter, Tammy Wightman and son-in-law, Reid Wightman of Aiken; grandchildren, Bryson Wightman of Spartanburg, Sloan Wightman of Colorado, and Heidon Davis and wife, Sarah of California; brothers, Kenneth Conyers of Chappells, Barry Conyers and wife, Judy, and Tim Conyers and wife, Kathy, all of Greenwood; and sisters, Ann Hill and Nancy Price and husband, Teddy, also from Greenwood.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Angie Davis; and a sister, Sandy Foipik.
She was a member of Harris Baptist Church.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with the Rev. Frank Thomas officiating. The service will be recorded and uploaded to Faye's life tribute page by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
Honorary escort will be Ray and Louise Kittles, Sam and Margie Fellows, Gene and Helen Outzs, Burl and Sherry Davis, Jr., Doddle and Bonnie Maye, and Emily Phillips.
The family will receive friends from noon-1 p.m. on Wednesday at Harley Funeral Home.
The family is at the home.