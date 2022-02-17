Fay Suber Broome

ABBEVILLE — Fay Suber Broome, 93, of Abbeville, wife of the late William R. ‘Bill’ Broome Jr., died Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Greenwood, SC. She was born in Lowndesville, SC, to the late W. Russell and Willie Mayze Below Suber.

Mrs. Broome, a 1945 graduate of Lowndesville High School, was valedictorian of her class. Formerly employed at Abbeville Mills, she also worked at Belk Department Store. Her vibrant personality was evident to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She enjoyed associations with children, especially being involved as a Brownie Scout leader. As a member of Abbeville First Baptist Church, she was the former financial secretary, enjoyed taking trips with the senior group, member of the Tweenagers and the Loyal Workers Sunday School Class.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Vollie Wright, Doris Hanes, Christine Rhodes, Marion Griner and Sarah Beaty; and four brothers, Alroy, Gillis, Nick and Max Suber.

Mrs. Broome is survived by her three children, Sheryl Ouzts (James) of Greenwood, SC, Debbie Wilson (Mike) and Stanley Broome (Angie), all of Abbeville, SC; grandchildren, Natalie, Taylor, Casi, Mari Shannon, Michael, Anna Michelle, Jordan and Sydney; and great-grandchildren, Elisabeth, Emity, Tucker, Sterling, Nash, Caden, Lane, and Charlie.

The family will receive friends from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022, in the Abbeville First Baptist Church Christian Life Center. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, in the Abbeville First Baptist Church CLC with Rev. David Little officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Broome, may be sent to Abbeville First Baptist Church, PO Box 825, Abbeville, SC 29620.

The family is at their respective homes.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.

