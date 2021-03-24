Fay Mitchell Meadors
CLINTON — Fay Mitchell Meadors, age 89, of Clinton, wife of Charles Meadors, Sr., passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Hospice of Laurens County.
She was born May 21, 1931 in Alabama City, Alabama and was a daughter of the late E.W. and Lillian Watson Mitchell.
Mrs. Meadors was retired from Monsanto and was a charter member of Davidson Street Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Meadors is survived by her sons, Robert “Butch” Meadors and wife, Natalie of N. Augusta; Mitch Meadors and wife, Jane of Clinton; daughters, Jan Hall and husband, Larry of Clinton; Pam Meadors of Charlotte, NC, and Cindy Meadors of Clinton; her sisters, Joyce Blank of N. Augusta, and Margaret Gwinn of Sanger, CA; nine grandchildren, Dr. Evan Meadors and wife, Amy of Midlothian, VA; Dr. Stephan Meadors and wife, Rachel of St. Simons Island, GA; Ashley Peacock of Raleigh, NC; Jered Meadors and wife, Melissa of Clinton, Matthew Peacock and fiancé, Shana of Rochester, NY; Mitchell Meadors, Jr. of Atlanta, GA; Ami Meadors, Beth Meadors and Jill Meadors, all of Clinton; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Meadors was predeceased by her son, Charles “Chuck” Meadors, Jr.; her sister, Katherine Patterson; and one grandchild, Mack Burgess.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Broad St. United Methodist Church, with Rev. Kenny Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Davidson Street Baptist Church, 400 Davidson St,. Clinton, SC 29325.
The family will be at the home, 208 Skyland Dr., Clinton, SC 29325
