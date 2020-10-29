Fannie Mae Devlin
ABBEVILLE — Ms. Fannie Mae Devlin, 92 was born in Greenwood, SC, on September 22, 1928 to the parentage of the late William Devlin and Fannie Brown Slappy-Devlin. She went home to be with the Lord early Wednesday morning, October 28, 2020 at Self Regional Memorial Hospital in Greenwood, SC. She attended Abbeville Public Schools. Her childhood was spent in the Cedar Springs Community.
She was a homemaker who loved her family. She was preceded in death by three children; Marilyn Yvonne, Calvin Pettigrew. and Gloria Bailey Furman, one sister, Mary Devette and eight brothers; Jim Delvin, David Devlin, Early Devlin, Joe Devlin, Howard Slappy, Willie Slappy, and David Slappy.
Surviving are two daughters, Janie Mae Brown of the home, and Judy Baily of Abbeville, SC, five sons; Kenneth Devlin, Harold Lee Bailey, Danny (Debra) Baily, Andrew (Pat) Bailey and Ricky Bailey, all of Abbeville, SC, one brother; George (Rosia) Devlin of Abbeville, SC, with a host of grandchildren, great-grands, and great-great-grands, many nieces, nephews cousins, and friends that were blessed to have her in their life.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Abbeville-White Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be in Harbinson Cemetery. Public viewing will be Friday October 30, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at the mortuary. The family is at the home. Professional services by The Abbeville-White Mortuary.