Fannie Lou Callaham 70, of 1802 Montague Ave., entered into eternal rest on June 16, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Surviving is a daughter, Fannie Dorren Freeman Weathers of Greenville, SC; two grandsons, Hakeem Freeman (Krystal) of Atlanta, GA, and Joshua Freeman (Glenda Sanchez) of Greenville, SC; three great-grandchildren, Krystal-Ann Freeman, Hakeem Freeman II and Jokobe Freeman and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Services will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, June 26 at Percival Tompkins Chapel, with Rev. Anthony Boozer officiating. Public viewing will be from 2-6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Evening Star Cemetery.

The family is at their respective homes. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Callaham family.