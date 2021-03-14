Ezora Williams
WARE SHOALS — Mrs. Ezora McKnight Williams, 91, of Ware Shoals, SC transition to her heavenly home on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Wesley Commons Health Center in Greenwood, SC.
Born in Hodges, SC to the late Earl and John Emma Lomax McKnight. She was the oldest of their four children.
She was of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed doing missionary work, planting her vegetables, working world search puzzles, reading and doing and giving to others.
Ezora graduated from Brewer High School and furthered her education at Stewart School of Cosmetology in Asheville, NC. She spent many years helping others look beautiful.
Early in her life, she moved to Cincinnati, Ohio where she spend most of her adult life. After retiring from Ohio State School System, she returned to her original home area of Hodges and later to Ware Shoals, SC.
Ezora was preceded in death by her parents, brother, James and sister, Lelia.
Surviving are two sisters, Emma McKnight Morton of Hodges and Rebecca Hoadholt of Philadelphia; one special niece, Mitzi Thompson of Piedmont, special cousins/caregivers, Eula Byrd and Annie Bell Griffin and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.
Graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. There will be no public viewing. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers memorials maybe made to: Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 182, Hodges, SC 29653.
The family extends their deepest gratitude to Wesley Commons Healthcare Staff, Self Regional Healthcare Staff, Dr. A. Buffalo and Staff and Dr. Timothy Austin and Staff for their compassion care of our love one.
The family is at their respective homes.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the McKnight-Williams Family.