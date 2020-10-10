Ezell Murray, a resident of NHC-Greenwood, formerly of Calhoun Falls, SC, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare, Greenwood.
Born in Abbeville County, she was a daughter of the late Will and the late Maelee Woody Lewis.
Survived by her two children, Douglas (Mary) Lewis, Elberton, GA; Annette (Maxie) Coleman, Greenwood, one brother, Jack Lewis, Norcross, GA. 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Abbeville, SC at 11:00 a.m. with Elder Willie L. Morton, officiating. Public viewing will be one hour before service.
Sanders-Thompson Mortuary, Clinton