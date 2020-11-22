Evelyn Rambo
Evelyn Jones Rambo, 98, of Cornelia Circle, Greenwood, widow of Hugh Senn Rambo, Sr., died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Tignall, GA, she was a daughter of the late Crayton B. and Laura Moss Jones. Evelyn worked for her family business, Rambo’s Grocery and loved volunteering at her church and in the community. She was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Mason Class and the United Methodist Women.
She was preceded in death by her siblings: her twin, Ellen Bunch, Ruth Vail, Sarah Capell, Lucy Hill, Mary Nan Spence, Jack Jones and John Jones.
Surviving are her two sons, Hugh S. Rambo Jr. (Louise) of Spartanburg and Tommy Rambo of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Christine Rambo of Charlotte, NC, Braden Rambo of Bismark, ND and Diana Rambo-Davis (Scott) of Columbia; and four great grandchildren, Danielle Posey, Julian Rambo, Jessica Davis and Jubilation Davis.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service will be held. The service can be viewed as a live stream by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com at 1 pm on Wednesday, where messages may be left for the family. Burial will be in Edgewood Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church Foundation, 211 North Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Hospice House, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.