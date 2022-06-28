Evelyn Price Braxton

NINETY SIX — Evelyn Elizabeth Price Braxton, 85, former resident of Lowell Street, Ninety Six, widow of Bunyon “Junior” Braxton, Jr., passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare.

Born March 25, 1937, in Abbeville, she was a daughter of the late Lewis J. and Eunice Mae Johnson Price. She retired from Greenwood Mills, Ninety Six Plant and was a member of the Greenwood Mills Quarter Century Club.

A member of Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church, she was also a member of the Sanctuary Sunday School Class of the church.

Surviving are two daughters, Glenda and husband Kevin Crain of Mt. Pleasant, and Karen and husband Andy Brown of Hodges; a son, David Braxton of Grovetown, GA; a brother, Malcolm and wife Dorothy Price of Ninety Six; a sister, Nellie and husband Karl Hoenes of Woodstock, GA; eight grandchildren, Jason Brown, Andrea (Eric) Dobbins, Kari (Ben) Clark, Samuel Crain, Rachel Crain, Devin Braxton, Annabelle Brown and Lauren Braxton; and six great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Verna Mae Price of Greenwood and a brother-in-law, Mack (Gladys) Braxton of Anderson.

She was predeceased by a brother, Eugene Elwood Price.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, July 1 at Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church, with Rev. Brian Brock officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the church from 1 to 2 Friday afternoon.

Memorials may be made to Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church, 206 State Street, Ninety Six, SC 29666.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Mrs. Braxton’s family with arrangements.