Evelyn Abell Ahlstrom
Evelyn Kay Abell Ahlstrom, 74, resident of Orchard Park Drive, widow of Karl William Ahlstrom, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born November 29, 1946, in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Reba Cline Abell. She was a graduate of Bladensburg High School in Maryland and attended beauty culture school. She worked as a hairdresser for years at Ashley Place in Greenwood and more recently with Langston House Assisted Living in Clinton.
A member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, she was also a member of the church Women’s Club and a long-time member of the Greenwood Community Theater where she rediscovered her love for theater and dance after moving to Greenwood.
Surviving are two daughters, Kelly and husband Gary Hunter of Thomasville, NC, and Kasey Calo of Edgewater, MD; six grandchildren, Korey Grant, Nathan Grant, Melissa Grant, Charity Calo, Cole Calo and Drake Calo; and a great-granddaughter, Riley Marie.
A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Inurnment will be in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, SC Chapter, 123 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607, or to the Greenwood Community Theater, 110 Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646.
