Evelyn Morgan Mitchell, 95, widow of Benjamin Daniel Mitchell Jr., died on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
Surviving are two daughters, Claudia Mitchell Dority (David) of Greenwood and Peggy Mitchell Newman (Michael) of Sumter; one brother, Clifton M. Morgan of Fayetteville, North Carolina; one sister, Joan Brashear (Walt) of Sumter; four grandchildren, Hollie Motley (Charles), Joseph Dority (Cathy), Mica N. Griggs (Greg) and Matthew M. Newman (Kelly); and six great-grandchildren, Morgan Griggs, Jack Dority, Ben Dority, Luke Dority, Caffrey Newman and Campbell Evelyn Newman.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Evergreen Memorial Park cemetery with the Rev. Bob Huggins and the Rev. David Dority officiating.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
Memorials may be made to St. John United Methodist Church, 136 Poinsett Drive, Sumter, SC 29150.
Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com.
Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad St., Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements, (803) 775-9386.