Evelyn Kelley Goodman, 80, of 404 Abbott Avenue, widow of James T. Goodman, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Walhalla, she was a daughter of the late Rev. W.H. Kelley and Ollie Hoxit Kelley. She was raised in the home of W.H. and Jessie Kelley. Evelyn was a manager of Oxford Industrial and attended Church of God of Prophecy.
Surviving are her children Gene Goodman (Pat) of Ninety Six, David Goodman (Karen), and Danny Goodman (Kim), both of Greenwood; sisters, Bobbie Mathews (Ron) of Greenwood, Beverly Trotter of Pickens, Faye Hobbs (Earl) of Dothan, AL, and Katherine Ross of Ware Shoals; brothers, Johnny Dean Kelley (Barbara), Luther Kelley (Carolyn), both of Pickens, and Roy Kelley (Loretta) of North Port, AL; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Larry Smith officiating.
The family members are at their respective homes.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.