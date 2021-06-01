Evelyn Irene Person
FAYETTE, WV — Evelyn Irene Person was born on March 6, 1931 in Fayette, West Virginia. She passed away peacefully at her home on May 24, 2021, at 90 years of age.
“Irene” was one of eight children born to Thomas Jasper Jones Sr. and Mary Frances Jones. Seven siblings that predeceased her were Thomas Jasper Jones Sr., Eliza Stratton, Mattie Ruth Saunders, Margaret Lee Simpson, Mary Magdalene Hunt, Franklin Roosevelt Jones and Joseph Louis Jones.
Irene grew up as an avid singer, and cook. Her yeast rolls were legendary! She was a dedicated employee of Whitten Center in Clinton, South Carolina, up until her retirement. Her greatest accomplishment was May 12, 1956, when she was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Over twenty-eight years were spent in the full time bible educational work. She always took every opportunity to lovingly speak to anyone and everyone about Bible truths and the hope for humankind.
She is survived by her three children: Alfred Grant Thomas Jr., Gregory, Thomas (Annette), and Teresa Ann Thomas. Surviving also are her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and acquaintances.
There will be a virtual memorial service via Zoom on Saturday, June 5 ,2021. Services will start at 2 p.m.
Meeting ID: 547 490 4351
Password: 6822279