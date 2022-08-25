Evelyn "Hinky" Dean Adams, 90, widow of Francis Wates Adams "Wates", passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Wesley Commons.

Born October 20, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Percy Benjamin and Edna Eibs Dean. She was a graduate of St. Angela Academy of Aiken and attended Winthrop College, where she played basketball. Hinky was the owner of The Mailbox in Hodges, taught Physical Education at Cambridge Academy, and worked at Camp Illahee and at the YMCA of Greenwood.