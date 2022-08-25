Evelyn "Hinky" Dean Adams, 90, widow of Francis Wates Adams "Wates", passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Wesley Commons.
Born October 20, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Percy Benjamin and Edna Eibs Dean. She was a graduate of St. Angela Academy of Aiken and attended Winthrop College, where she played basketball. Hinky was the owner of The Mailbox in Hodges, taught Physical Education at Cambridge Academy, and worked at Camp Illahee and at the YMCA of Greenwood.
She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Surviving are a son, Francis Wates, Jr. and Donna Adams of Folly Beach; three daughters, Alice Adams and Glenn Williams of Greenwood, Marsha Adams and Kent Mauck of Oklahoma, Ruthie Adams and Charles Drake of Greenwood; nine grandchildren, Charles, Asheton Adams, Annie Lewis (Campbell), Fred Williams (Caitlin), David Williams (Eva), Arles Mauck (RaShel), Allie Jackson (Steven), Lea Gantt (Andrew), and Emily Drake (Pierce Norlin); and twelve great grandchildren, Mary Ashley, Charlotte, Mollie, Hazel, Libbie, Lucy, Hank, Felix, Evelyn, Emma, Wates, and Caroline.
She was predeceased by a brother, Norris Dean; and a sister, Peggy Dean.
A memorial mass will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with Father Timothy Tebalt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 915 Mathis Road Greenwood, SC 29649 or Alice Smith Spencer Scholarship, 320 Stanley Ave, Greenwood, SC 29649.
