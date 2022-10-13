Evelyn Childress Blackwell
Evelyn Childress Blackwell, 88, resident of Highway 246 N., widow of Carroll Hubert Blackwell, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Evelyn Childress Blackwell
Evelyn Childress Blackwell, 88, resident of Highway 246 N., widow of Carroll Hubert Blackwell, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born September 28, 1934, in Greenwood, SC, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Lula Mae Sanders Childress. A 1952 graduate of Greenwood High School, she retired from Geo W. Park Seed Company.
Evelyn was a member of Coronaca Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Neil Blackwell and wife Donna of Anderson; a granddaughter, Savannah Blackwell Campbell and husband Will of Greenwood; two great-grandchildren, Wells and Lainey Campbell; and two step-grandsons, Eric and Trevor Carman.
She was predeceased by a son, Carroll Steven Blackwell; a brother, James Childress; and a sister, Monk Buchanan.
Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Todd Polatty officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00 to 3:00 Saturday afternoon.
Memorials may be made to Coronaca Baptist Church, 300 Highway 246 North, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to the charity of one’s choice.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Blackwell family.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.