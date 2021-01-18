Evelyn Bannister Ford
Evelyn Bannister Ford, 89, resident of Hodges, widow of M.B. Ford, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at her home.
Born in Greenwood, June 17, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Roy L. and Julia Watkins Bannister. Mrs. Ford was a graduate of Greenwood High School and retired from Citizens Trust Company in Greenwood. She most recently retired from the County Bank Operations Center in 2015. She was a member of West Side Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Gail Madden and husband Walter of Hodges; three grandchildren, Jessica Keels and husband Lee of Greenville, Jeremi Madden and wife Jen of Columbia and Samuel Madden and wife Holly of Greenwood; four great-grandchildren, Mary Chandler Keels, Jackson Keels, Grace Madden and Miller Madden. She was predeceased by a son, Barry Ford.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private family service will be held at West Side Baptist Church with burial in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to West Side Baptist Church, Open Door Ministry, 215 Bypass 225 South, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Ford family.