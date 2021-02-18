Evans Taylor ‘Van’ Barnette
Evans Taylor Barnette, 68, died Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood, South Carolina.
Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, he was the son of the late William Augustus Barnette, Jr. and Helen Taylor Barnette. He was predeceased by his brother, William Augustus Barnette, III.
Van was a graduate of Greenwood High School, Wofford College, where he received a BA in Economics, and the University of South Carolina Law School, where he received his Juris Doctorate. He spent most of his legal career as a partner at McCutchen, Blanton, Johnson and Barnette, LLP in Columbia, SC, where he specialized as a civil litigation defense attorney. As in his personal life, Van built a career of standing up for others. He was admitted to the State Supreme Court of Appeals in 1977, the Federal 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in 1982, and the Supreme Court of the United States in 2005. In 2014, he closed a thriving law practice and returned home to Greenwood to work alongside his father at their family business, Carolina Pride Foods. After his father passed away in 2015, Van took over as President and CEO until the family sold the business in 2017.
Although professionally Van found success, he was most passionate about spending time outdoors. He loved hunting, boating or just taking a walk with his beloved wife, Lynn. He was particularly fond of bird hunting, which took him on annual trips with dear friends to places like Argentina, Canada and Louisiana. He was a member of Mill Creek Club on the Congaree Swamp in Columbia, where he spent hours enjoying the land and the treasured friendships of his fellow members. Van was a life-long learner and an avid reader. He loved and collected books focused on South Carolina history, particularly its agrarian roots. This love of agriculture inspired him to complete the Master Tree Farmer course at Clemson University. He wanted to leave the land better than he found it.
Van was adored by his wife, Lynn, and his daughter, Winn. Their family of three was small, but their love was mighty. He found new joy with the birth of each of Winn’s four children and became the most loving and devoted grandfather. As a family, they enjoyed countless visits, trips and meals together. Most precious will be the memories of time spent at their home on the Isle of Palms.
Surviving are his wife, Lynn Tollison Barnette; daughter, Marie Winn Taylor and her fiancé, Thomas Preston McMeekin of Spartanburg; four grandchildren, Marie Wood Taylor, Evans Cordell Taylor, Ann Tollison Taylor and Henry David Taylor, all of Spartanburg; sister, Marie Barnette Gwinn and her husband, John of Columbia; sister-in-law, Elaine Heyward Barnette of Greenwood; four nieces and nephews; and many cherished Taylor and Barnette cousins.
Due to COVID-19, arrangements have been postponed to a safer time.
Memorials may be made to Wofford College, Evans Taylor Barnette Scholarship Fund or to Boy Scout Troop 313, First Presbyterian Church, Greenwood, South Carolina.
