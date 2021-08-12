Evans Taylor Barnette, 68, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
Born August 16, 1952, in Greenwood, South Carolina, he was the son of the late William Augustus Barnette and Helen Taylor Barnette. He was predeceased by his brother William Augustus Barnette III.
Surviving are his wife, Lynn Tollison Barnette; daughter Marie Winn McMeekin and her husband Thomas Preston McMeekin; four grandchildren, Marie Wood Taylor, Evans Cordell Taylor, Ann Tollison Taylor, and Henry David Taylor, all of Spartanburg; sister, Marie Barnette Gwinn and her husband John of Columbia; sister-in-law Elaine Heyward Barnette of Greenwood; four nieces and nephews; and many cherished Barnette and Taylor cousins.
A memorial service celebrating Van's life will be conducted at 3 p.m. Monday, August 16, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood.