Eunice Wooten Sorrow
ABBEVILLE — Eunice Wooten Sorrow, 92, of Abbeville, wife of the late George D. Sorrow, Sr., died peacefully on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Hospice and Palliative Care House of Greenwood.
She was born in Caroleen, NC to the late Paul M. and Minnie Randall Wooten.
Mrs. Sorrow retired from Prince Brothers Real Estate after 20 years of dedicated service. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Abbeville, Loyal Workers Sunday School Class, the Tweenagers and the Amy Long Circle Group.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Glenn Taylor; four brothers, Clyde, Bostic, Glen and Thurmand Wooten; four sisters, Ruth Compton, Hazel Peace, Flossie Stastny and Mary Helen Calliham.
Mrs. Sorrow is survived by her two children, David Sorrow, Jr. (Linda) of Abbeville, SC and Kathy Sorrow Taylor of Columbia, SC; a brother, Marvin Wooten of Anderson, SC; two sisters, Betty Wilson (Bill) of Greenwood, SC, and Paulette Looney of Anderson, SC; a sister-in-law, Olivia “Libby” Wooten of Anderson, SC; two grandchildren, Amy Hannah (Michael) and Will Taylor (Alison); four great-grandchildren, Liam, Olivia, Maren Taylor and Mason Hannah.
Graveside services will be 2PM Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jimmy Tucker officiating.
Those wishing to pay their respects may visit Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville, Tuesday, March 23 from 8:30AM to 1:00PM.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Sorrow, may be sent to the Abbeville First Baptist Church, Building Fund, PO Box 825, Abbeville, SC 29620 or to the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29649.
