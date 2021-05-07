TROY — Mrs. Eunice M. Jackson passed on May 5,2021 at Abbeville Area Medical Center at the age of 95. She was the widow of Deacon John Earl Jackson and the daughter of the late Dave and Marie Martin. She was a faithful member of St. Goodwill Baptist Church, a deaconess and mother of the church, she was also a member of Woman Home Aid Society # 86. She was preceded in death by a son Johnny Martin, sisters Gladys Martin, Eula Cade, Lena Jackson and Catherine Brooks; brothers Levi Martin, Frank Martin, Otis Martin and Walter Martin.
Surviving are a granddaughter Eunice E. Martin of the home Troy, SC; a grandson Dexter (Kimberly) Patterson of Due West, SC; sisters Cleo Jackson, of Abbeville, SC , Lucille Williams of Washington, DC; a brother Horace Martin of Abbeville, SC and grand and great-grand children.
Graveside services will be Monday, May 10, 2021 at noon at St. Goodwill Baptist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Jarvis Cade Officiating. Public viewing will be Sunday from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral Home. The family is at the home. Please follow COVID 19 guideline at the service and the home. Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home, LLC.