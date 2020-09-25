ABBEVILLE — Eunice Leola Gray, 85, of 1392 Watts Road, passed peacefully on September 23, 2020 at Self Regional Health Care. She was born to the late Benjamin F. Gray Jr., and Carrie Bell Connor-Gray.
She was a member of St. Paul AME Church, where she served as a Stewart, Building Fund, Secretary, Trustee, Stewardess and a member of the choir. She retired from the Milliken Textile Plant at 30 years of service. She also was employed with Hospice Store of Abbeville for five years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Gray, her parents, a son Donnie Thomas, and two sisters Willie Mae Lewis, and Florence Gray.
She leaves to cherish her memories four daughters; Doris Gray-Starks, Deborah (Thomas)Cole, Maxine (Albert) Smith and Angela M. Gray, four sons; Charlie Frank (Sallie) Gray, Howard Gray, Michael (Lorraine) Gray, and Tyrone Gray, a daughter-in-law, Cynthia Thomas, a sister-in-law, Gladys Gray, seventeen grandchildren, twenty four great-grandchildren and seven great-grands, her extended family, the Bryant family, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that will mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Public viewing will be Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at the Mortuary. The family is at the home. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.