MCCORMICK — Eunice Avery Hughley, age 98, passed on July 21, 2021, at the Healthcare Rehabilitation Center in McCormick, SC.
She was the daughter of the late Henry and Mamie Harmon Avery. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, where she was the Church Mother. Survivors include one daughter: Thomasina (Tom) Wideman of McCormick, SC, one son in-law: Curtis Sibert of Cincinnati, OH, grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Services will be Sunday, July 25, 2021 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Michael Butler officiating. Walker Funeral Home is assisting the Hughley Family. Covid-19 protocol will be enforced.