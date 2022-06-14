Eugene Wallace Jordan

MCCORMICK — Eugene Wallace Jordan, 92, husband of Helen Jordan of Bridgeview Place, McCormick, SC, formerly of St. Albans, NY, entered into eternal rest on May 23, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, SC.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in in the M J "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, SC, with military honors.

