Eugene Tucker
Chief Master Sergeant Eugene Tucker, son of Virgil Homer and Vera Holland Tucker, born August 23, 1937 in Savannah, Georgia passed away at his home in Greenwood, South Carolina on July 27, 2021.
He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Alameda Greene Tucker; his son, Stephen E. Tucker (Taylor) and daughter, Susan Cannon (John); his granddaughters, Faith Manning (Andrew), Abigail Cannon, Lydia Collier (David), Ginger Sanders (Beau), and Allie Hicks; grandson, Cody Cannon; and great-grandson, Remington Collier.
He is predeceased by his brothers, Donald H. Tucker and William D. Tucker of Savannah, Georgia.
Eugene Tucker had an extensive military career (1956-1993) in the US Air Force and with the South Carolina Air National Guard at McEntire Air National Guard Station with the 169th Fighter Wing located in Eastover, South Carolina. His service took him to many countries around the world, including a deployment in Operation Desert Shield/Storm.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 at Augusta Highway Baptist Church, 3720 Highway 25 South, Greenwood, SC 29646, with Pastor Kenny Griffin officiating.
The service will be recorded and uploaded to Mr. Tucker’s life tribute page by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
Burial, with military rites, will take place at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, South Carolina 29229, on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.