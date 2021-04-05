Mr. Eugene Tatum, 75, husband of Azalee Calhoun Tatum, gained his heavenly wings on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 as he peacefully entered into eternal rest at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in McCormick County, SC, and was the son of the late Willie and Ella Bell Patterson Tatum.
Mr. Tatum leaves to cherish loving and fond memories to his wife of the home and daughter, Lori Michelle Tatum of Greenwood, SC. Also to cherish his memories are sisters: Hattie Calhoun of Mt. Carmel, SC, and Roberta (Dale) Howland of Abbeville, SC; nieces: Marquita Calhoun of Abbeville, SC, and Natali Howland of Abbeville, SC; nephews: Kenneth (Marilyn) Tatum of McCormick, SC, Willie (Curtina) Cade of Mt. Carmel, SC, and Nicholas Howland of Columbia, SC; sister in law: Emma Calhoun of Buffalo, NY; and a host of loving great-nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, and the St. Mary A.M.E. Church Family who loved him dearly.
Funeral services will be held noon, Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at St. Mary AME Church, 812 Mars Bridge Road, Mt. Carmel, SC.
Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.