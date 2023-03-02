DUE WEST — Eugene “Gene” Raymond Judd, 73, husband of Ann Clarke Judd, passed away at his home in Due West, South Carolina, on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Born on March 11, 1949, in Peoria, Illinois, he was the son of the late Raymond Earl Judd and Marilyn Harsch Judd.

Gene earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, in 1971. After graduation, he began working for, and later retired from, Kraft General Foods, where he served as a plant manager in Peoria, Illinois, Memphis, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Gene was an avid Panthers fan and had passions for sailing and photography. He devoted his life to family and friends and found joy in helping others by utilizing his vast knowledge of construction, accounting, and finance. While living in Charlotte, Gene worked extensively with Crisis Assistance Ministries, the American Red Cross Disaster Services, Habitat for Humanity, and the Habitat ReStore. Gene often visited his hometown of Peoria, Illinois, where he enjoyed family get-togethers, dinners with old friends, attending services at First English Lutheran Church, photographing the Illinois River bluffs, old railroad tracks, trestles, landscapes, and taking Mississippi River trips on the Riverboat Twilight.

