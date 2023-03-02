DUE WEST — Eugene “Gene” Raymond Judd, 73, husband of Ann Clarke Judd, passed away at his home in Due West, South Carolina, on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Born on March 11, 1949, in Peoria, Illinois, he was the son of the late Raymond Earl Judd and Marilyn Harsch Judd.
Gene earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, in 1971. After graduation, he began working for, and later retired from, Kraft General Foods, where he served as a plant manager in Peoria, Illinois, Memphis, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Gene was an avid Panthers fan and had passions for sailing and photography. He devoted his life to family and friends and found joy in helping others by utilizing his vast knowledge of construction, accounting, and finance. While living in Charlotte, Gene worked extensively with Crisis Assistance Ministries, the American Red Cross Disaster Services, Habitat for Humanity, and the Habitat ReStore. Gene often visited his hometown of Peoria, Illinois, where he enjoyed family get-togethers, dinners with old friends, attending services at First English Lutheran Church, photographing the Illinois River bluffs, old railroad tracks, trestles, landscapes, and taking Mississippi River trips on the Riverboat Twilight.
In 2016 Gene and his wife, Ann Clarke Judd, moved to the Clarke family farm near Due West, South Carolina. Since their move, Gene served in several volunteer roles including President of the Lions Club, managing items for the United Christian Ministries of Abbeville County food pantry (UCMAC), caring for the Labyrinth at Trinity Episcopal Church in Abbeville, South Carolina, and assisting with projects at Erskine College and the Abbeville Animal Shelter.
Gene is survived by his wife, Ann Clarke Judd, son Ben Califf (Whitley), sisters Melanie Judd Abbot (Tom), and Laurie Judd Neuhaus (Gary), cousins Linda Quick Ahern, Scott Stokoe (Nancy), and Lisa Stokoe Heuermann (Todd), sister-in-law Catherine Clarke Dickey (David), brother-in-law Bobby Clarke (Paula), special family friend, Florence Norman, and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express profound gratitude to the First Responders, Emergency Services, and Fire and Rescue staff, for their rapid response, vigilance, assistance, support, and kindness.
Funeral services will be held Sunday March 5, 2023, at 3 p.m. in the Bowie Chapel, Erskine Theological Seminary, 210 South Main Street, Due West, SC 29639. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Due West ARP Church Cemetery, 112 North Main Street, Due West, SC 29639.
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Judd Family.
Abbeville Area Medical Center Foundation, PO Box 887, 420 Thomson Circle, Abbeville, South Carolina, 29620, Due West ARP Church, PO Box 397, Due West, South Carolina, 29639; Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, South Carolina, 29646; First English Lutheran Church, 725 E. Forrest Hill Avenue, Peoria, Illinois 61603 or to the charity of one's choice.