Ethel "Tine" Spearman Wanda Rinker Nov 3, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ethel "Tine" Spearman, 79, of 134 Garner Heights Road, Greenwood, entered into eternal rest on November 2, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are incomplete. The family is at the home.Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Spearman family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Mom questions Greenwood police chase that injured daughter Greenwood man charged in connection to stolen golf carts Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge Residents warn of screws in roadways Greenwood man faces gun charges Lions Club members serve meals Club members join fishing tournament Mathews Lions Club participates in parade Rice Baptist Church hosts “Fall for Jesus” Festival Volunteers needed for Holiday Bags of Love project Lander alum to publish novel in 2023 SRH Foundation honors corporate donors Lander hosts annual Moonshine Run