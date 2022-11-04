Ethel " Teen " Spearman, 79, of 134 Garner Heights Road, entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior on November 2, 2022 at her home. She was born in Edgefield County, September 15, 1943, a daughter of the late John Thomas Duncan and Annie Lou Robinson Duncan.
She was a member of Allen Chapel Baptist Church and in her early days she was involved with Children's Ministry.
She was a passionate cook, having worked for several restaurants to include the Sky City Snack Bar, Inn on the Square and just cooking for people in general. She loved people and sometimes fed them before feeding her own family!! She had a selfless love for everyone she came in contact with. "Teen" was who she was, always the same what you saw was what you got. She loved selling Avon for many years and also worked at Jones Grocery on Taggart Street, where she was loved by the children in the community.
She was preceded in death by her siblings Goins Duncan, Juanita Glover and Evelyn Norman.
She is survived by a devoted son and daughter, Andrey (Shatika) Spearman of Columbia, SC, and Tammy and (Henry) Cunningham of the home; her grandchildren she adored, Jay (Kristen) Spearman of Columbia, SC, DJ Goodman of Asheville, NC, Jada Cunningham of the home and Daylen Spearman of Columbia, SC; one great grandchild, Khloe Spearman; four brothers, Rev. Thomas Duncan (Rosa) of Lyman, SC, Gene Duncan of Greenwood, Thadd Duncan (Jacqueline) Hodges, SC, and Rev. James Duncan (Alfreda) of Greenwood, SC; two sisters, Modjeska Martin (CT) Promiseland, SC, and Hazel Duncan of Greenwood; a special friend Vernell Klugh and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to cherish her memory.
Services will be held at noon Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Allen Chapel AME Church, with Rev. Julius Crawford officiating. Burial be follow in Evening Star Cemetery.
Public viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the funeral home. The family is at the home. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Spearman family.