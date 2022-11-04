Ethel " Teen " Spearman, 79, of 134 Garner Heights Road, entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior on November 2, 2022 at her home. She was born in Edgefield County, September 15, 1943, a daughter of the late John Thomas Duncan and Annie Lou Robinson Duncan.

She was a member of Allen Chapel Baptist Church and in her early days she was involved with Children's Ministry.

