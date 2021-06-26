PLUM BRANCH — Ms. Ethel Ruth Martin, departed this life on June 22, 2021 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Cleo Sr. and Marie Hill Martin. She was a member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church and attended Aiken High School. Survivors include sisters: Ms. Katie Martin of the home and Mrs. Mary Frances Wells of Plum Branch, Mrs. Nellie Myers of Ft. Pierce, FL. Brothers: Willie (Juanita) Martin, Edward (Mary) Martin and Jimmie Martin of Plum Branch, SC; James (Eleanor) Martin of McCormick, SC and Cleo (Georgia) Martin, Jr. of Edgefield, SC and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Monday from 2 to 6 pm at Walker Funeral Home and funeral services will be Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 12 Noon with Rev. Joseph Thomas officiating. Please follow Covid-19 protocol. Walker Funeral Home, LLC is assisting the Martin Family.