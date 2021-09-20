SALUDA — Esther Irick Sample, 94, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Elloree, SC, on December 24, 1926 to the late Edward F. Irick and Frances H. Irick. Esther graduated from Elloree High School and the University of South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas G. Sample, Sr., a daughter Lee Ann Reigart, a brother Edward Irick and sisters Mary Addy and Elizabeth Koontz.
Esther was a woman of strong faith and loved her church, family and friends. She spent her life loving and helping others. Esther worked for the Saluda School District as an Attendance Supervisor, always stressing the importance of an education and being in school. And then Director of the Literacy Program and Adult Education where she successfully guided and encouraged many students to become competent readers. After retiring, it became her mission to share her faith by giving away Bible Promises books to countless people she met.
Esther was a long time member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Saluda, where she was a member of the J.N. DeLoache Sunday School Class. She served on many committees and served as Communion Steward for twenty-eight years. She was also a founding member of the Saluda Historical Society.
She will be deeply missed by many, but especially her family. She is survived by her son Thomas G. Sample, Jr. (Connie) of Saluda, SC and her daughter Neal Richardson (Dennis) of Goose Creek, SC. She was Nana to her four grandchildren whom she absolutely adored and she loved bragging on all of them. Nash Welch (Stephanie), Dylan Richardson, Thom Sample (Kelly), Claire Jones (Garrett) all cherished their Nana. She also had two great-grandchildren Charlotte Jones and Raegan Sample who brought her so much joy. A special thank you to her loving caregivers Ann Grant, Lambert Kinard, Vanessa Matthews and Deloris Rodgers.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, with visitation following the service in the Family Life Center. Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 103 E. Butler Avenue, Saluda, SC 29138
