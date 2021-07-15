CALHOUN FALLS — Ms. Ester Mae Baskin, 90, of 114 Kennedy Street, Calhoun Falls, SC, passed at her home on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Born in Calhoun Falls on June 14, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Martha Baskin and the late John Lewis. She was a member of Brownoh A.M.E. Church and before she retired, she worked as a cook in the cafeteria of West Point Stevens Plant of Calhoun Falls.
She is survived by her two sisters, Georgia Ashmore of Calhoun Falls and Martha Jones of Atlanta, GA; one great grandson, Demond Baskin of Atlanta, GA; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family members.
Ester was preceded in death by her parents, her son, James 'Brammy' Baskin; two daughters, Pattie Mae Brown and Mary Ellen Tucker; a granddaughter, Diane D. Baskin; three brothers, Ernest, Samuel and Oscar Baskin; a half-brother, George Harris and two sisters, Abbie Lee Dalton and Delcena Johnson.
A 2 p.m. graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Brownoh A.M.E. Church Cemetery, Calhoun Falls, SC. Public viewing will be on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is at the home.
Share online condolence at www.richiefuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, Inc.