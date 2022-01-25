Estelle Schwenke Kirby

Estelle Duker Schwenke Kirby, 93, resident of Brookdale Assisted Living, former resident of Orchard Park Drive, widow of Robert Kirby, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born December 6, 1928, in Orange, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Frederick H. and Mary Cunningham Duker. She was a graduate of West Orange High School and St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Orange, NJ. Mrs. Kirby was formerly employed with St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ. Having lived in East Hanover, NJ, for many years, she moved to Greenwood in the early 1980’s and began working for Self Memorial Hospital, from which she retired.
She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Greenwood.
Twice married, she was first married to the late Jack L. Schwenke.
Surviving are two daughters, Gwenn and husband Thomas Voswinkel of New York, and Paula (Albert Somoracki) Henn of New Jersey; a son, Kurt and wife Shirley Schwenke of New Jersey; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home from 5:30 to 6:30 Friday evening, during which a Rosary will be said by the Rev. Father Timothy Tebalt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Building Fund, 915 Mathis Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.