Estelle Schwenke Kirby

Estelle Duker Schwenke Kirby, 93, resident of Brookdale Assisted Living, former resident of Orchard Park Drive, widow of Robert Kirby, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born December 6, 1928, in Orange, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Frederick H. and Mary Cunningham Duker. She was a graduate of West Orange High School and St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Orange, NJ. Mrs. Kirby was formerly employed with St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ. Having lived in East Hanover, NJ, for many years, she moved to Greenwood in the early 1980’s and began working for Self Memorial Hospital, from which she retired.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Greenwood.

Twice married, she was first married to the late Jack L. Schwenke.

Surviving are two daughters, Gwenn and husband Thomas Voswinkel of New York, and Paula (Albert Somoracki) Henn of New Jersey; a son, Kurt and wife Shirley Schwenke of New Jersey; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home from 5:30 to 6:30 Friday evening, during which a Rosary will be said by the Rev. Father Timothy Tebalt.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Building Fund, 915 Mathis Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Mrs. Kirby’s family with arrangements.

