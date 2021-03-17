Essie Thompkins
Essie Thompkins was one of eleven children born to the beloved Willie and Estelle Cannady in Plum Branch, South Carolina. Essie began her life on November 29, 1928 and peacefully departed this life on March 12, 2021.
Essie was educated in McCormick County. She was a state health worker for the State of Illinois.
Essie entered into a Christ-filled union with Willie Thompkins on July 20, 1947. Essie and Willie moved to Chicago, where Essie continued her commitment to Christ by serving as an Ordained Deaconess in the church. After retirement, Essie and Willie returned to South Carolina, where they established residence in Greenwood, South Carolina. Essie became a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in 1992, where she continued to serve the Lord throughout her life.
Essie was preceded in death by her husband, Willie M. Thompkins and three sons, Willie Jr., Kenneth and Bryant; five brothers, Chris, Loyd, James, John “Bubba T” and William “Tim” Cannady and Willie Gilchrist; three sisters, Camilla “Shake” Williams, Rosa Lee Parker and Mable Courtney.
Essie leaves to cherish her memory are two sons, Berwyn (Sherrie) Thompkins and Dennis (Tongela) Thompkins of Greenwood, South Carolina; two sisters, Leila Edwards of Chicago, Illinois and Fannie Searles of Washington, DC; nineteen grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.
Graveside services will be held at noon on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.
Public viewing will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family is at their respective homes.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Thompkins Family.