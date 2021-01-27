Essie Mae Baylor, 92, 364 Joe Boulevard, widow of Rev. George " GT" Baylor, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at her home. She was born in Greenwood County, April 8, 1928, a daughter of the late Charlie Day and Annie Mae Holmes.
She was retired from the Greenwood School District # 50.
She was a member of Mt Zion Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Missionary Society, Sunday School and former member of The Wives and Widows Ministry. She was also a member of the College Heights Community Club.
Surviving are two daughters, Hazella Baylor of Columbia, SC and Ann Gilliard Mitchellville, MD; a grandson reared in the home, Terrance Andre Baylor and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held noon Friday, January 29, 2021 at Evening Star Cemetery, with Rev. Cartrell Blume, Sr officiating.
Public viewing is from 1-5 p.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the funeral home.
Due to Covid 19 there is no home visitation. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com.
