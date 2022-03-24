Ervin Eugene Williams Sr., 50, of 104 South Bethune St., died Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Old Mt Zion Baptist Church in Epworth.

Public viewing will be held Friday, March 25 from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

For online condolences visit jlparksfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Williams Family.

