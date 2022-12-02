Ernestine Moody McDevitt

CHARLESTON — Ernestine “Mitzi” Moody McDevitt entered into eternal rest on November 27, 2022. Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 from the Chapel of Bishop Gadsden Retirement Community, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way, James Island. Burial took place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Churchyard, 4981 Chapel Road, Hollywood, SC.

