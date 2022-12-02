Ernestine Moody McDevitt

CHARLESTON — Ernestine “Mitzi” Moody McDevitt entered into eternal rest on November 27, 2022. Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 from the Chapel of Bishop Gadsden Retirement Community, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way, James Island. Burial took place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Churchyard, 4981 Chapel Road, Hollywood, SC.
Mitzi was born August 27, 1935, on Yonges Island, SC, the daughter of Dallas Frampton Moody and Ruby Chinnis Moody. She graduated from St. Paul’s High School in Hollywood, SC, and then attended Coker College in Hartsville, SC. During her time at Coker College she was selected to be Coker’s Cutie Queen.
Mitzi married the love of her life, RADM Joseph Bryan McDevitt, in Downtown Charleston. She was an accomplished pianist who received a scholarship from The Juilliard School, but chose to stay in her beloved lowcountry. You could often find Mitzi and Joe playing the piano together. Mitzi and Joe also enjoyed traveling the world. Mitzi was an avid decorator and shopper. She enjoyed buying, decorating, and restoring houses in the lowcountry. Mitzi enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved to play bridge with her friends weekly.
Mitzi is survived by her children: Lisa Minshew (Joseph Boykin), Jeff McDevitt (Marge), Paul McDevitt (Barb), Rod McDevitt, Dave McDevitt, Rick McDevitt (Cathy), Jay McDevitt (Janie), Gena Cameron (Rick), Ned McDevitt (Goray), Gerry McDevitt; her grandchildren: English Maull, Hunter Boykin, Campbell Boykin, Larry McDevitt (Charla), Malia McDevitt, Kim Ehlers (Dave), Bryan McDevitt (Erica), Miranda Rector (David), Mark McDevitt (Klarka), Joe McDevitt (Jessica), Kelley Elders (Kevin), Kristi Griffin (Davis), Jason McDevitt (Angie), Alexi McDevitt (Cristin), as well as twenty-two (22) great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband RADM Joseph Brian McDevitt, her parents Dallas Frampton Moody and Ruby Chinnis Moody, and her children Rita Buffington and John McDevitt.
Mitzi loved her fifteen (15) years spent at Bishop Gadsden and her family is eternally grateful for the entire staff, so in lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Bishop Gadsden Employee Fund. You can mail a check to: 1 Bishop Gadsden Way, Attn: Charitable Giving Office, or you may donate online at www.bishopgadsden.org/giving/.
Arrangements by James A. McAlister, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston. (843) 766-1365.