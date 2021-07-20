Ernest Stevens Sr., 72, of Phoenix Street, husband of Katherine Talbert Stevens, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Ed and Edith Williams Stevens. Ernest was a truck driver for 29 years hauling up and down the east coast. He also worked in health care for many years, where he worked for Magnolia Manor and Self Regional Medical Center. In his free time, he volunteered for Greenwood Soup Kitchen and was the comedian of the family, where he made everyone laugh. Ernest enjoyed fishing, helping others and loved cats and they loved him also.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 52 years of the home; a son, Ernest Stevens, Jr. (Olivia) of Maryland; a sister, Betty Dorn (Calvin): a brother, Johnny Stevens, both of Greenwood; and two grandchildren, Robin Stevens and Jaleel Stevens.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Harley Family Center. All in attendance are asked to wear masks.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials in memory of Ernest may be made to Greenwood Soup Kitchen Ministry, 929 Phoenix Street, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting Ernest's life tribute page at www.harleyfunealhome.com